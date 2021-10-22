East Lansing Clerk’s Office extends hours, giving election day reminders

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Clerk’s Office will begin holding extended office hours next week, in preparation for the Nov. 2 election.

The following extended hours will be offered at the East Lansing City Clerk’s main office, 410 Abbot Road, and satellite office, 241 Brody Service Road:

Tuesday, Oct. 26; 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27; 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 (Election Day); 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (while polls are open)

Regular hours at the East Lansing City Clerk’s main office are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and regular hours at the East Lansing City Clerk’s satellite office are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additionally, absentee voter (AV) ballots can be dropped off at the following locations.

East Lansing City Hall (north parking lot), 410 Abbot Road

East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Road

East Lansing Department of Public Works, 1800 E. State Road

MSU-CATA Transportation Center, 592 N. Shaw Lane

All AV ballots must be turned in to a drop box location by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

East Lansing’s polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day and same-day voter registration will be offered at both of the East Lansing City Clerk’s office locations.

For those registering to vote leading up to and on Election Day, proof of residency must be provided. This proof must include the voter’s name and current address and it can be in electronic format. Acceptable forms include:

MSU LiveOn App

Michigan Driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Other government document

Those voting in person on Election Day are reminded that they must show a picture ID or sign an affidavit attesting that they are not in possession of a picture ID before voting.

Precinct 11 voters are reminded that they will move back to their original voting location at the Burcham Hills Retirement Community, 2700 Burcham Drive for this election.