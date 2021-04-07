East Lansing closing Downtown Underground Market

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of East Lansing is closing the Downtown Underground Market on Saturday, Aprill 11 because of the rising COVID-19 numbers.

The city released the following statement:

“Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to cancel the East Lansing Downtown Underground Market scheduled to take place this Sunday, April 11 as a part of the “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project.” Staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the area, with hopes to be able to resume with market days on Sunday, April 25.

“While the market is paused, community members can still enjoy other elements of the Place Project, including the recently installed outdoor seating/dining areas for downtown patrons. Please just remember that masks continue to be required inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces in downtown East Lansing unless seated at a table and eating/drinking. Safe physical distancing (at least six feet) from those that are not a part of the same household/group should also continue to be practiced.”

