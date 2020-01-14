East Lansing discusses “deer cull” ballot question

East Lansing has focused on managing the deer population for eight years now. But with little success, city leaders believe they may have to use lethal force.

They say the deer have been a nuisance, damaging property across the city and making it harder to prevent disease. So tonight the city–is discussing the idea of putting it all up for a vote on the august ballot.

“At this point i think there has been a push from residents that we engage in more direct lethal measure… council has discussed the issue and we think this is a good way to put the issue before our residents, city manager George Lahanas said”

Residents say the idea of a deer hunt should be something they get to vote on. “I’m not in favor of killing animals but I think its a good idea to put the issue on the hands of community members,” community member Carol Kanneres said.