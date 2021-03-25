East Lansing extends income tax filing deadline to June 1

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing will extend the income tax filing deadline to June 1.

The announcement comes after the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently announced that the 2020 federal income tax filing due date is automatically extended from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021.

What does the extension mean for taxpayers?

Taxpayers can defer income tax filings and payments due on April 30, 2021, to June 1, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.

This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations, and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call to qualify for this automatic tax filing and payment relief.

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the June 1 deadline can request a filing extension by filing an extension form.

At this time, 2021 estimated payment due dates have not been changed or moved. As the City of East Lansing receives additional information from the State of Michigan, updates will be provided on estimated payment due dates.

Taxpayers who are owed a refund are encouraged to file their tax returns as soon as they are able so they can receive their refunds.

Income tax forms and additional information is available at www.cityofeastlansing.com/incometax. Completed forms and any owed payments can be sent to the City of East Lansing Income Tax Processing Center, P.O. Box 526, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827.

Returns can also be dropped off in the blue drop box in the north parking lot of East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road.

Community members with questions can contact East Lansing Income Tax Administrator Jill Rhode at (517) 319-6862 or incometax@cityofeastlansing.com.