East Lansing extends state of emergency to April 30, Art Show canceled

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier has extended the City of East Lansing’s local state of emergency through Thursday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. in light of the federal government’s extension of the guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 through April 30.

Additional extensions of the local state of emergency declaration may be necessary at a future date, but will require a special meeting of the East Lansing City Council.

The community should also take note of the following event cancellations.