East Lansing hires new police chief

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas announced this evening his appointment of Kim Johnson to serve as the new chief of the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD). Johnson was part of a competitive hiring process for the ELPD chief position and was selected from a pool of four finalists following a series of interviews with internal and external stakeholders.

Johnson previously served with ELPD for 30 years, from 1982-2012. He was hired on as an officer and moved up through the ranks to become captain of the department in 2006. In his role as captain, he also served as the public information officer and emergency management coordinator for ELPD.

From 2007 to present day, Johnson has also been an adjunct faculty member with the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, serving as a subject matter expert and instructor in the areas of organizational behaviors and policy development.

“We are fortunate to have Kim Johnson come out of retirement to step into this important leadership role with the East Lansing Police Department,” said Lahanas. “During his three decades with the department, he proved to be a respected, dedicated leader with a high level of professionalism; and, since that time, he has continued to be a leader in his field through his work with the

Northwestern University Center for Public Safety.”

