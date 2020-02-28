East Lansing holds special meeting about police use of force

WARNING: The video above contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advised.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (02/27/2020 11:00 p.m.): East Lansing City Council held a special meeting tonight to present the findings of a police investigation.



The East Lansing Police Department said officers did not use excessive force in a recent arrest.



The department launched an internal investigation on use of force following an incident in the parking lot of a convenience store earlier this month.



ORIGINAL STORY: The potential excessive force victim, Uwimana Gasito, took photos of his facial wounds the morning after the incident and posted them on Friday.



Gasito says him and a friend were confronted by a couple who followed them into a 7/11 and accused Gasito and his friend of touching his girlfriend.



The three then went outside, where East Lansing police officers quickly put his friend and the other male in handcuffs.



The victim started recording as his friend was placed into a police car. Gasito says he stopped recording after police told him to back up. He claims multiple officers wrestled him to the ground to handcuff him and place him under arrest as well.



“I was really mad about the situation, because we did nothing wrong,” Gasito says. “We were just walking, grabbing a drink, got accused of something we didn’t do. And then all of a sudden we spent a night in a cell for something we didn’t do, and we’re getting charged with all this stuff we didn’t even know about.”



The East Lansing Police Department released a statement saying it takes the allegations seriously and will be investigating the incident. A special meeting of the East Lansing City Council will be called to publicly review the evidence and findings.