American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The first game of the shortened high school football season has been canceled for East Lansing High School.

The Trojans were to travel to Portage Central High School tonight for the season opener for both teams now that play has resumed for fall sports.

This afternoon word came from Portage Central that a coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and the game was canceled.