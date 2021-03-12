East Lansing issues rules limiting Saint Patrick’s day gatherings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Friday the City of East Lansing announced the this week the city council approved a new order, that limits social gathering sizes , and restricts lines outside of businesses on St. Patrick’s day.

Here’s what’s limited under the order:

All outdoor social gatherings within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district are limited to no more than 15 people

Outdoor lines for entry into businesses, bars and restaurants in the DDA district are temporarily prohibited

The order takes effect at 12:01 A.M. on Wednesday March , 17th, and will last through 2 A.M. the next day.

“The intent of this order is to limit long lines and large groups of people gathering which is something we have seen in past years,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind, we want to be able to break up areas where there are large congregations of people, especially if people are not wearing masks or properly distancing.”

The city recommends anyone planning to visit the area during the order’s effect to take advantage of mobile applications assisting with reservations.