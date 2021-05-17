East Lansing jazz festival to be virtual

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– On Monday, The City of East Lansing announced this year’s Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will be a virtual event.

The annual jazz festival will take place from June 25 to June 27.

According to organizers, 18 bands will perform live sets at Murray Hall in MSU’s Billman Music Pavilion, which will be livestreamed for community members to enjoy at home or at small viewing locations set up in the community.

More details on who is preforming, when, and how to watch will be made available closer to the event.

Festival hours include:

Friday, June 25 – 6-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 – noon-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 – noon-8:30 p.m.

The decision to hold a virtual event was made early in the planning process, to follow given COVID-19 restrictions.