East Lansing Mayor declares local state of emergency in response to COVID-19

East Lansing’s mayor, Ruth Beier has declared a local state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus.

City of East Lansing officials have decided to temporarily close all City facilities and cancel all public meetings, events and programs from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5.

Facilities that will be closed to the public will include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC), the East Lansing Department of Public Works (including the recycling drop-off site), the East Lansing Prime Time Seniors’ Program, the East Lansing Public Library and the East Lansing 54B District Court.

ELHCC will re-open on Monday, April 13.

“We have made the decision to temporarily close facilities and cancel all meetings and programming in the interest of the community’s health and our employees’ health. We believe it is the responsible thing to do at this point to help in stopping the spread of this disease,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas.