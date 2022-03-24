EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Students and staff at MacDonald Middle School in East Lansing were sent home Thursday after a threatening note was found.

Everyone was sent home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday after officials reviewed the note and some video footage, according to a school official.

The school district said they decided to ‘err on the side of caution.’

East Lansing Police also said they are aware of the situation and are investigating the incident. Police were outside the school when parents arrived and students left.

We are hoping to learn more about the incident soon, and as soon as we do we’ll update you on-air and online.