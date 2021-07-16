East Lansing needs applicants for police oversight commission

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After seven months of discussion and research, the East Lansing City Council unanimously approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 1503, establishing an 11-member Independent Police Oversight Commission last Tuesday.

According to a release from the City of East Lansing, the intention behind the Commission is to have increased accountability for the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) as well as increasing community trust in the police department.

The Commission will be prioritizing addressing racial inequities and the use of force in policing.

Members of the Commission will be able to partake in reviewing and making recommendations about department policies, practices and procedures. Individuals will additionally be able to share complaints against individual police officers or the police department.

East Lansing’s City Council aims to create a Commission that reflects the community of East Lansing. The Council is also looking to have two members on the Commission who are either licensed social workers or psychologists.

Commission members will serve three-year terms.

Those interested in applying to join the Independent Police Oversight Commission can apply through this link until August 1st.