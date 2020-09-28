East Lansing offers yard waste, leaf collection details

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – One of the sure signs of Fall is leaves dropping from the trees.

Raking up and disposing of those leaves could be move convenient for East Lansing residents.

The City of East Lansing is offering no-fee yard waste and bulk leaf pickup in October.

No-fee yard waste collection will be offered the weeks of Oct. 5 and Oct. 19 on the City’s east side and the weeks of Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 on the City’s west side.

The east side includes the east City limits at Park Lake Road to Abbot Road and the west side includes the west City limits at Coolidge and West roads to Abbot Road.

During these weeks, residents can dispose of yard waste for free, without advance requests or City bags/stickers.

Fall bulk leaf collection will be offered the weeks of Oct. 12, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9 on the City’s east side and the weeks of Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16 on the City’s west side.

Loose yard waste, excluding brush and limbs, can be raked to the curb for free collection.

All yard waste and leaves must be curbside by 7:30 a.m. on collection day.

For more details go to www.cityofeastlansing.com/yardwaste for additional yard waste guidelines.