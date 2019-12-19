East Lansing Police Department warns of package thieves

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. In the era of online shopping, you’ll likely have at least one of your deliveries come damaged. If a product arrives broken, take pictures, contact customer service and request a refund or replacement. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The East Lansing Police Department is reporting several instances of package thieves and home invaders.

The ELPD posted to its Facebook page that officers have been sitting in neighborhoods on the lookout for package thieves.

On Monday, a new Michigan law took effect to impose harsher penalties on package thieves, making the crime a felony.

That law is called the Porch Pirate law, which will create more penalties for porch pirates by giving more options for prosecutors at the state level.

For first time offenders, porch pirates face up to one year in prison and a $500 fine.

Repeat offenders could face five years in prison, along with a $1,000 fine.

