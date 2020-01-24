East Lansing Police looking for suspect in sex assault, robbery

The search is on for a suspect in an early morning sex assault and robbery at an East Lansing apartment complex in the 2500 block of Abbot Road.

According to East Lansing Police the suspect entered an unlocked apartment just after 6:00 a.m., showed a handgun and sexually assaulted three women.

The women were treated for injuries they suffered during the attack. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect then stole a number of electronic devices from the women and left the apartment.

Police describe the suspect as a college-age black man, approximately 5’9″ tall.

He was wearing dark clothing, including a black, zip-up hooded sweatshirt and partial face covering.

Police say the suspect was carrying a silver handgun and is believed to be right-handed.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the East Lansing Police at 517-319-6884.