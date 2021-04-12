East Lansing police need help with Hit & Run investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The East Lansing Police department is asking for help this morning, as they investigate a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist on Friday.

According to officials, it happened shortly before 8 A.M. at the intersection of Abbot and Saginaw.

The vehicle involved left the area following the crash, and is described as a small, dark-colored SUV and was last seen heading eastbound.

The bicyclist was found on the scene, their condition is not known at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information on the vehicle and it’s driver is urged to contact the ELPD. You can call the station at 517-319-6897 or the Ingham County Non-Emergency phone number: 517-351-4220, option 2.