East Lansing Police release new car-flipping video, ask for public’s help

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department has released a new video of a car being flipped over following the Michigan State vs. Michigan football game last weekend.

The police department said that they appreciate all the tips and information they got from their last post, but they still need more help.

The video was taken near Milford St. and Ann St. after the Spartans beat Michigan 37-34 on Oct. 30.

Police have also asked that if anyone has better or more clear picture or videos to send them their way.

In addition, they said they need the public’s help identifying the people in the most recent video who “participated in this malicious destruction of property,”

ELPD asks that anyone with information send it to Detective Lt. Sexton at ssexton@cityofeastlansing.com or call them at (517) 319-6919.

There is also a GoFundMe going around where a person named Jack is saying his car was flipped after the game. His red car looks very similar to the car being flipped in the video above.

In the post Jack says that it was his grandma’s car and asks for help paying for the damages.

Here is the post:

Hi, my name is Jack, and I’m a student at the University of Michigan. This past weekend I was staying with some friends at Michigan State University for the big game. I drove my grandmother’s 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis up to East Lansing and parked it on the street of their house. On the night of Saturday, October 30, while my friends and I were out, a crowd of people congregated and proceeded to vandalize the car rendering it totaled. This car held great sentimental value to my family as it had been driven by my sister, my cousins, and my grandmother and late grandfather before me. It was absolutely gut-wrenching to witness its destruction in the many videos that surfaced online, and we hope the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions. In the meantime, my family now has to deal with the financial aftermath caused by these reckless actions. In the conditions it was in and based upon online vehicle valuation tools, the Grand Marquis was worth about $8000. The towing fee tacks on an additional $500. Unfortunately, we do not have collision insurance, so all of this will be coming out of pocket. We then humbly ask for donations from anyone who is willing to give. Any amount will help to ease this financial burden. If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me.