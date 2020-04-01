East Lansing Police release race info on officer contact with public

The East Lansing Police Department is releasing the results of a study of officer-initiated contacts broken down by race.

The information was gathered at the request of the East Lansing City Council.

An “officer-initiated contact” is one in which there is any interaction or enforcement taken by an officer at that officer’s initiative, including traffic stops.

911 dispatch calls are not included.

February 2020

Race Contacts Percentage of Total Asian 91 6% Unknown 144 10% White 952 63% American Indian/Native Alaskan 4 >1% Pacific Islander 4 >1% African American 309 20% ELPD data

March 2020

Race Contacts Percentage of Total Asian 59 8% Unknown 80 11% White 459 61% American Indian/Native Alaskan 4 >1% Pacific Islander 0 0 African American 147 19% ELPD data

According to a news release from George Lahanas, East Lansing City Manager, African American individuals account for approximately 20 percent of these contacts, while making up approximately 8 percent of the population.

“No matter how impartial we think we are, the data shows that we over-stop African Americans, which is not acceptable,” said East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier.

The ELPD began tracking race data on officer-initiated contacts two months ago.

The reports will be released on a monthly basis and are part of an effort to educate the police staff on impartial policing.