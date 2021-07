EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is telling people to be extra cautious with locking their vehicles, as there has been an increase in larcenies from cars recently.

When you park your car, make sure that all your valuables are out of sight and make sure the car is locked, ELPD said.

Those small things can make a big difference in stopping a criminal from stealing from your car, ELPD said.