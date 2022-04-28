EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday night in the wake of the police-involved shooting at Meijer on Lake Lansing Road on Monday.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. and there will be a briefing from Chief Kim Johnson on the police-involved shooting.

So far, we know that a 21-year-old man from Lansing was shot by police at Meijer on Monday, and was still in the hospital and in custody as of Tuesday. Michigan State Police added that the suspect is in police custody on unrelated charges and was out on bond related to those charges.

It all started around 6:30 p.m. Monday, when officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) were sent to the Meijer at 1350 W. Lake Lansing Road for a weapons complaint.

A caller told police a man pulled a gun out of a car, stuck it in his pocket and went into the store.

When officers got to the store, they saw a man that matched the description given by the caller.

A chase started and both the officers and the man left the store, and when the officers came in contact with the man, shots were fired, according to police.

The man was hit and later taken to the hospital, where police say he is now stable. According to ELPD, no one else was injured.

Officials also said a weapon was retrieved at the scene.

However, family members tell 6 News they believe the shooting was uncalled for. They say he was doing nothing wrong and they believe he was targeted for his race.

“He had his hands in the air, and they continued to shoot him,” said his aunt, Charity VanAtten.

“I seen him on the floor and I’m just screaming telling them to stop shooting stop shooting,” said his girlfriend, Katy.

The girlfriend of the man who was shot says she was too emotional to go on camera, but said she saw the whole thing happen while sitting in a car with her 8-month-old child.

“They started pulling their guns out at me and my baby,” she said. “The officer that shot him the first time and dropped his taser, like snatched me away and kept pushing me and pushing me.”

The man’s aunt says he did suffer broken ribs from the encounter with the police.

To reiterate, police have said there was a gun recovered on scene, but no further details have been given.

The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave, and the Michigan State Police continue to investigate.