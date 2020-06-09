East Lansing Public Library prepares to reopen to the public in phases

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Public Library will begin a slow-reopening to the public in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer easing restrictions surrounding COVID-19.

The staff plans to follow the guidelines of the City of East Lansing, Ingham County Health Department, the State of Michigan and the Centers for Disease Control.

The library is set to open in a total of six phases with increased services in each phase, as well as increased safety procedures to protect visitors and staff while reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“In the couple of months that we have been closed to the public, ELPL has been researching and evaluating the best practices in cleanliness, sanitation and safety, so we can open to the public with the health and safety of our patrons and staff as top priorities,” stated Kristin Shelley, Library Director.

Beginning on June 15, 2020, the library will implement Phase 1 and begin Curbside Pickup Service, while the building will remain closed.

Curbside pickup service will be available weekly, Monday-Wednesday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and Thursdays from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm by appointment only.

Materials by Mail will begin on June 22, 2020 for those patrons who are unable to participate in curbside pickup.

During this time, digital services and virtual programming will continue to be the focus with a limited number of staff working in the building.

Safety Procedures Implemented during Phase 1:

Returned items continue to be quarantined for 72 hours, then disinfected and shelved.

Increased facility cleaning and disinfecting measures will be in place.

Staff will be trained on PPE.

Staff will observe social distancing standards and be required to wear masks.

More information about the Library’s reopening plan, including all six phases and additional safety measures for patrons and staff, can be found on the library website at www.elpl.org.