East Lansing Public Library to reopen to public March 1

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Public Library will reopen to the public on a limited basis beginning March 1, 2021.

The library will continue to follow the guidelines of the City of East Lansing, Ingham County Health Department, the State of Michigan, and the CDC.

For patrons, the library building, and library services will look and operate much like they did during the last reopening in October 2020, with a few modifications.



“We are excited to welcome patrons back into the library for browsing and computer use. All who

follow the safety protocol we have in place are welcome in for one hour at a time,” stated Kristin

Shelley, Library Director. “It will be good to see the community enjoying the library space once

again.”



On March 1, 2021, the library will implement Phase 4 and begin providing in-person services,

while continuing to implement safety procedures to protect visitors and staff and help reduce the

spread of COVID-19.

Library hours of operation will be limited to Monday – Thursday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Fridays from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, Saturdays from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm and

closed on Sundays.

Curbside Pickup Service and Materials by Mail will continue for those patrons

who are unable to or don’t feel comfortable visiting in-person.



During this time, digital services and virtual programming will continue to be the focus with a

limited number of staff working in the building.



Safety Procedures Implemented during Phase 4:

• Returned items continue to be quarantined for at least 24 hours before being shelved.

• Patrons and staff will observe social distancing standards and are required to wear masks.

• Library visits limited to 60 minutes per patron.

• Capacity will be limited to 40 patrons at a time.

• Limited number of computers available – one 60-minute session per patron, per day.

More information about the Library’s reopening, including additional safety measures for patrons and staff, can be found on the library’s website at elpl.org.