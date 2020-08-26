East Lansing Public Schools using virtual tools to help support students during the pandemic

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – As the new school year starts and the pandemic lingers on experts say mental health needs are also going up.

For now the reality is that many students will start their school year virtually eliminating social interactions and making it harder for some to get a routine going.

Kevin Keeler and Royce Jones are volunteers at the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Lansing chapter. They say their organization is seeing an increase in the number of students reaching out for help. “The stressors of COVID-19 are really creating more issues related to mental illness,” Keeler said.

MSU Associate Professor, David Wong says the increase may be a result of a loss of structure”That constant change and lack of predictability and structure is really hard for students and teachers,” he said.

East Lansing Public School students started their semester online yesterday and the district says it’s taking mental health seriously. But it’s hard to get a feel for how students are doing through a computer screen. “Just not having that face to face relationship with kids and seeing them every day makes it really hard to gauge how they’re doing,” superintendent Dori Leyko said.

That’s why the district is implementing new tools such as a mood-meter to monitor how students are feeling when they enter the virtual classroom and making online counseling an option.

Keeler also says parents and students can also receive mental health resources by calling NAMI at (517) 484-3404.