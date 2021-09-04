East Lansing relies on third-string QB and Gregory’s legs to top Fenton

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the only high school football game in town, East Lansing welcomed Fenton to town in search of its first win of the season.

In Week One, the Trojans had an offensive explosion, but it wasn’t enough to take down Grand Blanc, 40-34, in the Flint and Genesse Vehicle City Gridiron Classic at Atwood Stadium in Flint.

In the loss, the Trojans broke a pair of school records. Quarterback Brevin Jackson broke a school record for passing yards in a game with 396 yards and wide receiver Mason Woods tallied 212 receiving yards, to set a new school record.

On Friday, East Lansing wasted no time cracking the scoreboard. With 9:32 to play in the first quarter, Jackson connected with Woods on a 13-yard touchdown. In the second quarter, running back Asher Gregory broke free for a 9-yard TD to put EL up 13-0.

It’s gameday for the @EL_Trojans_FB!



EL is hosting Fenton in its home opener and looking to bounce back after last week’s loss to Grand Blanc!



They’re also taking center stage tonight as the only game in town! We’ll have all the highlights tonight on the #5thQuarter pic.twitter.com/hKXLJ7OoB9 — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) September 3, 2021

The Trojans would take a 20-7 lead into halftime, but it came at the expense of losing Jackson for the rest of the game. On the final play of the half, Jackson was playing defense and was called for targeting, which led to an ejection.

“There was definitely a mood, but we had to keep our heads up and keep moving forward because that’s what East Lansing football is all about,” Gregory said. “We fight through adversity and that’s what we’re all about.”

“There’s a coalescing when we know that those circumstances have happened and I think the kids did that,” East Lansing coach Bill Feraco said. “We were able to insert some strength in the running game and of course Asher did a heck of a job.”

The Trojans were already playing without quarterback Ambrose Wilson due to injury so Feraco went with Dalen Adams at quarterback for the second half, who showed no signs as a third-string quarterback. Gregory helped him out with a 7-yard rushing TD to put the Trojans 26-7.

In the fourth quarter, Adams showed his potential with a 62-yard TD strike to Dorijan Jackson to put East Lansing up 33-7, which would end up being the final score.

East Lansing improves to 1-1 and will take on DeWitt in Week Three.