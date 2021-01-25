East Lansing school board to vote on a plan to offer in-person instruction

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Board of Education is taking action at Monday night’s meeting on a recommended plan to offer in-person instruction beginning next month.

If approved, students pre-k through 5th grade would start in-person learning Monday, February 22 – with middle and high school students starting Monday, March 1.

The school district will continue to provide online instruction throughout the remainder of the 20-21 school year for families wishing to remain at home.

The superintendent says, the district also plans to allow for a post-spring break student return for in-person learning.

This option would be for families not ready to send their kids to in-person learning in February but may make a different choice in April.