East Lansing takes on medical, recreational pot

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing City Council took on issues related to recreational and medical marijuana Tuesday.

The council voted against sending an ordinance to rezone the former Big Ten Party Store on Grand River Avenue to the planning commission. The revised zoning would have reduced the thousand-foot separation requirement between medical marijuana shops.

The proposed medical pot shop would be just 675 feet away from an existing one, which is why the developers hoped to get the property rezoned. Mike Corcoran, an attorney for the developers says, even though the council decided not to send this issue to the planning commission, it’s not over yet for the developers.

“We’ve also requested a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals from the thousand-foot setback requirement. So we’re allowed to go seek that as well,” he said. “That would have to come back up to the city council for site plan approval too.”

The council also voted to hold a public hearing to discuss an ordinance to possibly allow and regulate recreational pot shops in East Lansing. That hearing is set for October 29, just days before the state will start accepting applications for marijuana businesses on November 1.