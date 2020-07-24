East Lansing: What you need to know about voting

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — With the August 4 State Primary Election just around the corner, East Lansing voters are encouraged to take note of the following key dates and election reminders.
- East Lansing voters are reminded that they have the right to vote by mail. Voters who have received their absent voter (AV) ballot are strongly encouraged to drop it in the mail by the end of this week to ensure it reaches the East Lansing City Clerk’s office in time. All AV ballots must be returned to the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day and postage is approximately 65 cents (two stamps).
- AV ballots can also be dropped off in the Official Ballot Drop Box in the north parking lot of East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road, or in person at the East Lansing City Clerk’s office, located inside City Hall.
- The deadline to request an AV ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31 and the deadline to request and vote an AV ballot in person at the East Lansing City Clerk’s office is 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3. Visit www.michigan.gov/vote and click “Apply for an Absent Voter Ballot Online” to request an AV ballot online.
- The East Lansing City Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 to register voters (proof of residency required) and issue and receive AV ballots.
- A voter who registers to vote on Election Day by appearing at the East Lansing City Clerk’s office will be eligible to obtain and vote an AV ballot until the polls close at 8 p.m. Same-day registered voters will be required to vote their ballot in person in the municipal building on Election Day.
- East Lansing polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day. Precinct 11 voters who previously voted in person at the Burcham Hills Retirement Community should note that there polling location has temporarily changed to the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, for the August 4, 2020 State Primary Election.
- Extra safety measures will be in place for those who vote in person at the polls on Election Day, including cleaning of voting booths and plastic secrecy sleeves between voters, plexiglass dividers between voters and election workers, hand sanitizer available for voters and election workers and more. Additionally, pens will not be reused, and all election workers will be wearing masks and face shields. Voters will be asked to keep six feet of physical distance while waiting in line and are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Voters at the polls must show a picture i.d. or sign an affidavit attesting that they are not in possession of a picture i.d. before voting.
- Voters can visit www.michigan.gov/vote to view their voter registration status, polling location and sample ballot. Voters can also call 866-OURVOTE.
- Visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/elections for additional East Lansing election information, including a polling location and precinct boundary map.