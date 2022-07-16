EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As a sophomore at East Lansing High School, Drew Miller ended his season with a runner-up finish at the Divison 1 high school state golf tournament. Since then, Miller has been all over the state of Michigan showcasing his skills as one of the top junior golfers.

This summer has been filled with traveling and tournaments for the 16-year-old, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I really don’t go over a week without playing in a tournament,” Miller said. “It’s what I like to do, so it’s not like I’m getting forced to do it.”

The tournaments he’s played in this summer include the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier, the Michigan Junior Amateur, and the U.S. Amateur Qualifier.

“That’s really why I play the game. I wouldn’t play it if I didn’t want to play on the biggest stages.”

On June 20, Miller shot the lowest score in the U.S. Junior Qualifier, at Washtenaw Golf Club, with a 4-under 67 — making it the second straight year he’s qualified.

Then a little less than a month later, on July 11 at A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort, Miller became the Stroke Play Medalist at the Michigan Junior Amateur. He won by shooting 11-under 133 (36 holes).

By qualifying for the U.S. Junior this year, Miller will head out to Bandon, Oregon, on July 21, to play at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort starting on July 25.

“You don’t plan on going to the U.S. Junior, which is in Oregon, but you reschedule once you make it,” Drew’s father Kevin said.”

Drew said, “I have my whole family going out, and one of my friends caddying for me. So, I’m really looking forward to it.”

At last year’s U.S. Junior, at The Country Club of North Carolina, Miller missed the cut by two strokes. It was the experience that has him feeling confident heading back.

“To be able to do it again, knowing how cool it is, is even better. I’m really excited,” Drew said. “With the experience from last year, I think I can build off of it and play well this year.”

Kevin said, “He knows what to expect to know. He kind of knows the mindset going in. He had a good experience last year and played well, just missed the cut.”

As the summer continues, Miller will also enter the world of college recruiting. Coaches aren’t allowed to start the recruiting process until a golfer is entering his/her junior year of high school. This year, Drew will be allowed to have face-to-face recruiting conversations with college coaches starting on August 1.

During the Michigan Amateur Qualifier, at Forest Akers West Golf Course, Illinois, who’s the seven-time reigning Big Ten Champions, had head coach Mike Small on hand to watch. Michigan State also had head coach golf Casey Lubahn in attendance to watch the hometown kid.