East Lansing’s first retail cannabis location opens September 26

East Lansing, Mich, (WLNS) — East Lansing’s first retail cannabis location is opening Saturday, September 26.

The business, Pleasantrees Cannabis Company, sells cannabis products, including nine varieties of flower, five-pack pre-roll joints and live hash rosin.

Pleasantrees is Michigan’s largest wholesaler of medical and recreational cannabis, according to Pleasantrees Cannabis Company.

The founder and CEO is a Michigan State University Alumnus, who said he’s excited to have his business in the city of his alma mater.

“Opening the first retail outlet in East Lansing, the home of my alma mater, MSU, is a dream come true for me,” Randall Buchman said. “It is the culmination of a decade of participation in the Michigan cannabis arena, but it marks the beginning of what’s next for us. This is a very proud moment…”

The cannabis used by Pleasantrees is generated in a 50,000 square foot cultivation facility located in Harrison Township.

The facility is located at 1950 Meritt Rd. and will be open seven days per week 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

