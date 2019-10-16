Eastbound I-94 traffic shift starts Wednesday night in Jackson

JACKSON — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete a traffic shift, known as a split merge, of eastbound I-94 traffic from M-60 to West Avenue.

The construction will begin Wednesday Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. with a scheduled completion date of summer 2020. The project is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project. I-94 is a significant local, national and international corridor.

MDOT says the work will provide a smoother driving surface, increased safety and mobility along I-94. This shift will accommodate continuing lane reconstruction.

The project map can be viewed by clicking this link. It is also posted below.

MDOT says Eastbound drivers planning to exit at M-60 and West Avenue will be directed to remain in the right lane.

Delays are expected to continue through the work zone, and an alternate route is advised.

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.