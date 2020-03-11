Eastern and Western Michigan University move to online classes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - After an initial review from an internal investigation, an officer with the East Lansing Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave.

East Lansing Police Chief Larry Sparke issued the leave of an officer because of alleged excessive force during an arrest that was made in December 2019.

The arrest took place during a traffic stop off Lake Lansing Road near US 127.

A complaint was filed five days later, and an investigation of the incident was assigned to a sergeant in the ELPD Patrol Division.

The internal investigation included reviewing all evidence and interviews, according to an ELPD news release.

The summary report was provided in mid-February, but review was delayed due to a separate internal investigation of excessive force during an arrest made in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 9th.

Chief Sparkes discovered that one of the officers involved in the December arrest was also involved in the February arrest that resulted in an internal investigation into excessive force.

“We recognize that there are things we need to do to improve our internal review process and we are actively working to make necessary improvements. We apologize to the community for this oversight,” said Chief Sparkes. “This remains a top priority for the police department and we are committed to being transparent with the public as we work through making these improvements.”

Additionally, East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas is directing that all charges be dropped against Uwimana Gasito who was arrested in the 7-Eleven parking lot on February 9th because of this new information.

Chief Sparkes is also implementing the following:

ELPD forwarded the pending internal investigation from the December incident to the Michigan State Police for review and a potential criminal investigation.

Since one of the officers involved in the December arrest was also involved in the February arrest, MSP will also be made aware of the February arrest and investigation.