Eastern and Western Michigan University move to online classes

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Eastern Michigan University and Western Michigan University announced they would suspend on-campus classes Thursday and begin offering online classes Monday.
Per Eastern Michigan University’s announcement:
Effective tomorrow, March 12, we are suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, seminars and other similar classroom settings. The suspension of on campus/in person classes will last through Tuesday, March 31 — with on campus/in person classes tentatively set to resume on April 1. This decision and timing will be reevaluated on an ongoing basis and may be modified as more information becomes available.
The University is working to move on-campus classes to a virtual/online instruction format. On Monday, March 16, the University will transition classes to a virtual/online format. Instructors will contact their students with the online class plan.
Per Western Michigan University’s announcement:
After consulting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, other Michigan university officials and the local health department earlier today about COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), Western Michigan University will begin delivering instruction through distance education on Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3, effective for all locations. The University will continue monitoring this fluid situation and determine by Friday, March 27, if that time frame needs to be extended.
In-person instruction will be suspended on Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13, to provide faculty the opportunity to begin moving course content online so that students may successfully complete the semester. More direction will be provided to faculty later today, and students can anticipate more guidance in the coming days. We are grateful to our faculty and staff members who are preparing to deliver services to our students at a distance, including advising and other related student services.