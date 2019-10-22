Eastern Equine Encephalitis reported in Eaton County

The first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been reported in Eaton County.

According to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, a deer found in the Eaton County on September 10th tested positive for EEE.

This is the first confirmed case of EEE in an animal in Eaton County and there are no human cases reported.

In Barry County, 1 human and 5 animal cases have been confirmed.

No new cases have been confirmed in Barry County.

According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 55 cases of EEE have been confirmed in 17 counties.

EEE has been confirmed in 10 humans, and 45 animals.

The disease is transmitted by mosquitoes and aerial treatment covering more than 557,000 acres targeting 14 counties was completed on October 8.

Treatment was conducted in portions of Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Jackson, Kent, Lapeer, Livingston, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph, Van Buren and Washtenaw counties.

In addition, Fort Custer Training Center, which is in both Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties, was treated.

At the time that aerial treatment was conducted, no EEE cases had been confirmed in Eaton County.

Mosquito populations continue until there is a very hard frost, which may not happen in mid-Michigan until later this month.