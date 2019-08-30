Eastern High School welcomes first home athletic field

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– More than 90 years after opening their doors, Eastern High School welcomed their first home athletic field.

The Eastern High School football team broke in their new turf against Owosso High School tonight.

From alumni, family and staff, the new stands were filled with Quaker fans.

Former football players for Eastern say they couldn’t be happier to have someplace to call home.

“We never had a home field so we always had to go over to Sexton’s field so this is great for the students and athletes today to have this field,” said Jim Lynch, who played at Eastern from 1979 to 1981.

He says it never felt like their field.

“It was all red and white over there and you know it was just different, it never really felt like home,” said Jim Lynch.

Lynch didn’t just go to Sexton for his own games, but all four of his sons played football at Eastern and were left to commute to Sexton for their games too.

Jarrod Lynch played football at Eastern from 2005 to 2008 and says this is a milestone for anyone connected to Eastern.

“I think this is a big turning point for the school, I think this a big turning point for the program, I think this is a big flagship to have your own football field and I think it’s been a missing link for the team and the program for a long time so I think there’s nothing but up from here,” said Jarrod Lynch.

Jarrod says the plan is to have his son, Henry Lynch, as the next Quaker to call the new field home.

The Quakers were in the lead before lightening struck and the game was postponed until tomorrow.