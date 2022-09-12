YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Striking Eastern Michigan University faculty members are returning to their classrooms, after their union reached an agreement with the university to end a walkout that started last week.

University and union officials announced the tentative contract agreement Sunday night following weekend negotiations, though they didn’t immediately release the contract details.

The university said a full class schedule would resume Monday at the Ypsilanti campus, where faculty members started picketing on Wednesday.

The union represents more than 500 tenured and tenure-track faculty.

The two sides had been split over salary increases and how much faculty members should pay for health care.