Easy Ways To Keep Your Home Warm During The Winter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan residents are starting to brace for the cold winter months ahead. Although most of us appreciate the natural beauty of snow, cold weather means spiking up internal heat in your home, apartment, townhouse, or building.

Kevin Hettler, a Comfort Consultant for Comfort First Heating and Cooling, provides simple tips to help keep your residence warm.

“Every home is different, some homes, it’s the attic that’s the highest priority, some it’s a basement or crawl space, or it might be the heating and cooling equipment,” Hettler said. ” You never know, we see a lot of people trying to the right thing but a lot of the times they are not doing it in proper order.”

Hettler’s simple tips are to pay attention to thermostats, keep windows locked and shut, check your insulation, seal the seams of the ductwork, and get a full energy diagnostic of your home. He says heat can typically leak 15 to 20 percent of airflow in between the gaps and cracks.

However, heat escaping could mean deep infrastructure problems within the building. Like mold, mildew, and even pests. One specific area to watch out for is the attic space.

“Sealing the top plates, sealing the electrical penetration is one of the biggest improvements.” Hettler said.

A top plate is the horizontal board across the top of the wall. Usually, top plates are where building materials meet. They are where a seal job is performed by construction workers, or other experts.

Hettler says by following these simple tips consumers could even see anywhere from a 20 to 40 dollar difference in utility bills.

For more information regarding Comfort First Heating and Cooling services feel free to visit their website.