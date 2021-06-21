EATON COUNTY: 80-year-old killed, suspect in custody

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department says they’re investigating the death of an 80-year-old man as a homicide.

According to deputies, they were called to a home on Sunday in the 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids Township, where they found the man.

While investigating, deputies say they believe the injuries were consistent with homicide, and they quickly identified a 23-year-old suspect, and he was taken into custody at a residence nearby. He was taken to the Eaton County Jail where he remains in custody.

Investigators do not believe anyone else is involved in the case,

Detectives will continue to investigate and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Det. Aaron Campbell at 517-323-8489.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.