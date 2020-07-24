Eaton County Area public schools developing plans for back-to-school

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Communities may be wondering what is happening in our schools right now. Maybe even thinking, why haven’t schools made decisions about returning to school yet?

The public school districts within the Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) area are working on possible scenarios for students and staff to return to school safely. Each district has to make their own decision depending on student and family needs. Districts have been collaborating over the summer with the health department and other agencies to discuss options and brainstorm new ideas to provide a safe environment while still delivering the highest quality education possible.

Districts within the Eaton RESA area are working anticipate they’ll release plans for reopening schools in the next week or two.

“I’m so impressed with the leaders of Charlotte, Grand Ledge, Eaton Rapids, Maple Valley and Potterville public schools for working together with our health department and other community agencies to offer options and determine the best Return to School solutions for their students and families,” said Cindy Anderson, Superintendent for Eaton RESA. “They have been focused on family and staff needs, safety protocols and setting up instructional models that have never really been done in a traditional setting. The upcoming school year will require everyone to remain flexible and work collaboratively to respond to the changing situations presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.”