Child care license suspended after 4-year-old escapes, runs along 55 mph road

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the child care group home license for a Charlotte child care center.

The center run by Amanda Pruden-Delp located at 747 South Perkey Road, Charlotte was cited for violations related to improper care and supervision.

That’s after investigators say a 4-year-old climbed a fence, left the property, and began running down the the road.

Witnesses told state officials they say the child running down the center line of Perkey Road, which they say has a speed limit of 55 miles per hour. The child was more than 200 yards from the day care’s driveway and more than 1,300 feet from the gate to the play area.

The witnesses called 911 and the child was eventually returned to the home, but documents show the owner had been unaware that the 4-year-old had been missing for more than 20 minutes.

LARA’s actions resulted from an August 27, 2020 complaint investigation conducted at the child care group home. The investigation found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules regarding caregiver suitability and the welfare of the children. LARA took emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of children.

Effective August 28, 2020, the summary suspension order prohibits Pruden-Delp from operating a child care group home 747 South Perkey Road, Charlotte, or at any other address or location. Accordingly, she may not accept children for care after that date and time. The order also requires the licensee to inform all parents of children in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care.