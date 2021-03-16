Eaton County K9 is getting a new protective vest

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The K9 unit for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is getting a custom protective vest courtesy of an outside donation.

Deputy Shelby Studley and K9 Roscoe completed their training in tracking and explosives detection back in November. The office announced today that Roscoe will get a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit group “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

The new gear is being provided thanks to a donation by Ray and Kathy Bozman from New Boston in Wayne County. It will be embroidered with the phrase, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a new K9 protective vest is valued at $1,744 to $2,283. However, the non-profit group is able to provide one for a donation of $960.

Click here to visit the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, where you can learn more about Roscoe and Vested Interest in K9s.