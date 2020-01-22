Eaton County Sheriff Office: suspect of multiple car break-ins caught

LANSING (WLNS):

The Eaton Country Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the car break-in suspect has been caught.

In a Facebook post, an officer wrote that the suspect was caught while committing a break-in in Delta Township.

The officer wrote that over the past few weeks, numerous reports of vehicles being broken into had occurred.

On Jan. 21, at 9:51, the office received a call regarding a person going through cars in an apartment complex near Canal and Willow.

Eaton County Deputies arrived and caught the person as he was stealing items from the vehicle.

The suspect’s name and charges will be released after charges have been authorized by the county prosecutor,