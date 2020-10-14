Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man for meth, impaired driving, other charges

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man in Delta Township Tuesday before noon for possession of meth, impaired driving and numerous other charges.

On Tuesday, around 11:00 a.m., Delta deputies were dispatched to Walmart on Marketplace Blvd.

A male and female subject were seen arguing and then the male subject became upset after his car got hung up on some bushes.

He then jumped up and down of the car hood.

When deputies arrived, the two thought tried to hide behind bushes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar