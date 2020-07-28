Eaton County Sheriff’s Office arrests man pretending to be a cop

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriff’s Office took a man pretending to be a cop into custody Monday.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office recevied numerous reports of a man going into businesses near Saginaw and Canal in Delta Twp and making odd statements.

The subject on a couple of occasions represented himself as a police officer and even showed a badge. Staff at these businesses did not believe him and contacted Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., a deputy spotted the suspect near Horrocks and the suspect ran.

The deputy quickly was able to catch the suspect and take him into custody.

The badge was recovered from the suspect and was not real.

The suspect was also wanted on charges from another local jurisdiction.

The suspect appeared to be under the influence of something and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

At this hospital during treatment, the suspect attempted to escape.

Deputies again quickly caught the suspect. The suspect is currently lodged at the Eaton County Jail awaiting formal charges from the prosecutor.