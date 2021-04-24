Eaton County Sheriff’s Office identifies subject in home invasion, car thefts

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for 36-year-old Jamel Bomar, who is a subject in a number of home invasions and car thefts in Eaton County.

Bomar was last seen in the Old River Trail and Webster area of Delta Township wearing seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt with horizontal stripes.

Bomar is also wanted for bond violations.

The ECSO believes Bomar stole a 2007 Mercury Mariner with a license plate of EAN2863 as well as a grey Cadillac CT6 from the area of Willow and Creyts.

If you have more information on Bomar, the ECSO encourages you to call 9-1-1.