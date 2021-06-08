Eaton County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Roscoe” gets bullet proof vest

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Roscoe has received a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The non-profit’s mission is to give the protective vest and other help to law enforcement dogs throughout the United States.

Roscoe’s vest was sponsored by Ray and Kathy Bozman of New Boston, Mich. The vest says “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and are certified with law enforcement or related agencies. So far, Vested Interested in K9s has given out 4,301 totaling $6.9 million.