EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the owner of this safe.

It was found in the back of a car that was being used by home-invasion and car theft suspect Jamel Bomar. Bomar is suspected of numerous felonies.

The ECSO is asking anyone who can identify the 2’x2′ safe to contact Deputy Kanazeh at NKanazeh@eatoncounty.org or you can leave a message at 517-816-8197.