Eaton County Sheriff’s Office warn of new phone scam

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A new scam in Eaton County has residents believing that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

A Facebook post from the Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking that residents be aware of a scammer contacting people by phone.

Citizens have been contacted by someone impersonating a deputy from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

People have been told that they missed a DNA test and, that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The citizens were then told to withdraw a large some of money from their bank accounts and to call the “deputy” back on their phone when they had the money taken out of their account.

The scammer then told residents to stay on the line and were given instructions to deposit the money in a specific Bitcoin machine.

After one citizen complied, they were then told that they had another warrant and were told to do the same thing again.

“Eaton County Deputies will never contact citizens telling them they have warrants out for their arrest and ask for money,” the Facebook post said.