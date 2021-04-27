EATON COUNTY: Shooting deaths of 3, including 2 children, now just considered murder

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– On Tuesday the Eaton County Sheriff’s office announced upon further investigation, they’re treating the shooting death of three people, including two children, as a murder.

Based on early information, detectives originally thought the deaths of 47-year-old Joseph Lechleitner, 5-year-old Vivian Zwick and 3-year-old Anson Zwick were a murder-suicide. They’re now calling it just a murder.

Lechleitner and 5-year-old Vivian Zwick were both found dead in a Delta Township home shortly after 11 pm on April 14th, 3-year-old Anson Zwick was alive and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. All three were shot.

Lechleitner lived in the Shingleton area of the Upper Peninsula. His children lived at the home in Delta Township.

Detectives do not believe this is a random act of violence.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation should contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492 or leave a tip at 517-543-5433.