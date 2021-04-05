Eaton County suspends jury trials until May 17th

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Monday Chief Judge Janice Cunningham announced all jury trials scheduled through May 14th, will be suspended.

This suspension includes the 56th Circuit Court, 56A District Court and Eaton County Probate Court.

Cunningham says the decision comes after speaking with public health officials. Currently, Eaton county exceeds the recommended 7-day average of cases per million per day and the percentage of positive diagnostic tests.

The court is hoping to resume jury trials May 17th.