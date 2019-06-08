Eaton Rapids brothers found guilty of child porn

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved courtesy of Mlive.com

KALAMAZOO, Mich (WLNS) - A federal jury in Kalamazoo found two Eaton County brothers guilty of multiple child pornography charges today.

The jury convicted Adam Collard, 35, of attempting as well as actually receiving and possessing child pornography. He had a prior state conviction for possession of child pornography and now faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison.

Joseph Collard, 31, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

In 2015, the FBI executed federal search warrants at the Collard residence in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, where the brothers resided with their parents. The FBI also had search warrants for a campsite in Grand Haven, Michigan where Adam Collard was camping at the time.

A forensic examination of over 30 electronic media devices seized by the FBI revealed that Adam and Joseph Collard used the internet to download images and videos of child pornography onto computers that they solely owned.

The FBI also located a document titled, “The Pedophile Sex Manual” on Adam Collard’s laptop.

After two days of hearing testimony and seeing evidence admitted at trial, the jury convicted the brothers on all charges against them.

The defendants are in federal custody until the sentencing date scheduled for September.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.